Northern California businesses grapple with evaluating performance of remote workers

• 46% of respondents reported an increase in workload during the pandemic, and 13% say their workload has decreased.

• 33% are awake for less than 20 minutes before they begin work in the morning.

• 57% of remote workers say they are more likely to multitask during virtual meetings than they were before the pandemic.

• 34% say they are “somewhat likely” or “very likely” to relocate if remote work becomes permanent in their companies.

• 62% of parents with children under 18 say working from home has improved their relationships with their kids.

• 49% of people who are married or in live-in partnerships say working from home has improved their relationship with their spouse or partner.

Miro in February commissioned public opinion firm YouGov to survey more than 1,000 knowledge workers (equally split between genders and age groups) to get an accurate picture of how things are going.

Is working in pajamas and not commuting worth risking career advancement?

It’s suddenly a question as businesses begin to open up and workers are faced with making the decision to push for remote work when bosses might prefer they return to the office.

“As far as raises and promotions go it doesn't matter where they work. We have been doing this for over year and it would be hard to say we have forgotten anyone,” said Jennifer Gotti, human resources manager for the Novato-based Brayton Purcell law firm. “We are trying to stay connected to everyone who stays remote. I’m not saying there are not any challenges with remote workers, but it is probably giving a better work-life balance for some of our employees.”

The pandemic helped spur the revamping of criteria for promotions at WRA Inc., an environmental and engineering consulting firm headquartered in San Rafael.

“It’s so people have a more clear-cut understanding of what advancement looks like,” Marissa Selaya, people operations coordinator for the company, said. “A lot of our employees are in the field and not in the office anyway. Their work is extremely relevant and important to what we do.”

Employees at Craiker Associates Architects & Planners in Napa don’t have to fret about being recognized if they are not in the office.

“We have the philosophy here that we reward people with raises with anticipation of their future growth and reward them with bonuses for past triumphs,” lead architect Chris Craiker said.

Lauren Purcell, office manager at Crome Architecture in San Rafael, said of managing remote employees: “It’s definitely harder on the owner of the company and some of the managers. They are having to set aside extra time to schedule conversations with somebody versus the casual conversation with someone in the office.”

Luther Burbank Savings President and CEO Simone Lagomarsino said, “Internal career advancement is the responsibility first and foremost of the employee. It does not and will not matter if the employee is working remotely or in the office. It is up to the employee to communicate with their manager their desire to advance and grow. Having said that, we ask all of our managers to conduct a monthly coaching session with each of their direct-report employees, to discuss performance, goals, and development. We have not experienced, and we do not expect to experience, a difference in career advancement for employees who are working remotely versus those who are in-office full time.”

Expect future lawsuits on remote working

Valorie Bader, an attorney with Welty, Weaver & Currie law firm in Santa Rosa and chair of the labor employment section of the Sonoma County Bar Association, said employers have the upper hand in dictating where an employee works in most circumstances.

“If you have voluntarily chosen to work remotely, an employee should have the understanding they are electing to not have the contacts, to not have the day-to-day interactions with their supervisor and other managerial personnel, so their work cannot be evaluated the same way as on-premise employees,” Bader said.

She expects lawsuits in the coming years to center around discrimination or retaliation based on remote employment — those who want that type of work as well as those forced into it, and litigation if companies don’t offer it to everyone. Her advice to employers is to perform evaluations prior to someone working remotely and while they are remote.

Global Workplace Analytics chief Kate Lister said, “I think this will make managers better managers. If you don’t know what your people are doing, that is a management problem, not a remote worker problem.”

She pointed out, “The highest online shopping time is during working hours so seeing the back of someone’s head doesn’t tell you anything.”

Lister added, “It can be huge when you don’t see someone’s face and you are not getting feedback. She suggests “assigning a buddy for people who are remote. If you can’t get a word in edgewise, have that person insert you into the conversation.”

Busy career coaches

It has been a busy time for those in the career consulting business because workers are re-evaluating what they want.

“I have lot of clients who want to quit. I tell them to talk to their manager first. Tell them what you expect and give them a blueprint for what you will do as a remote employee. Show them how it will work,” said Jessica Williams with JMW Career Consulting in Fairfield.

Williams explained. “You are in just as much control as they are.”

The keys, she said, are to have a strategy, weekly goals, plans for communication, and ways to evaluate performance.