PACE Supply buys 3 Northern California firms, expands into HVAC and industrial

PACE Supply is branching out beyond supplying plumbing contractors with the acquisition of three Northern California companies.

The Rohnert Park-based company, which up to this point had 25 locations in California and Hawaii, purchased J.W. Wood Co. Inc., Northern Industrial Sales and All Air Supply, effective Jan. 1. Financial terms of the deal weren’t disclosed in the announcement Tuesday.

“Part of PACE Supply’s strategy is to broaden our capabilities and expand our geographic footprint,” President Keith Hubbard said in the news release. “A testament to their passionate employees, J.W. Wood has earned a strong reputation delivering outstanding customer service and is a great fit for our organization. We’re honored to welcome their family into ours and look forward to serving our customers.”

The deal includes four California locations: Redding, Chico, Susanville and Yuba City. The first two have plumbing showrooms.

J.W. Wood, a family-owned company started in 1954, provides plumbing, HVAC, irrigation, and industrial services in Northern California and Southern Oregon.

“My brother Kellie and I were fortunate to learn the plumbing wholesale business from one of the best, our father, Wes Wood, founder of J.W. Wood,” said former President John Wood. “We worked for J.W. Wood from a young age and when it came time for retirement, our focus was on the importance of finding a buyer that would be a good fit for our family, employees, customers and the communities we’ve served for the last 67 years. PACE Supply is that company.”

Brad Williams of Beringer Group represented J.W. Wood in the transaction.

Pace Supply started in 1994 and is employee owned. Up to this deal, it had 20 wholesale locations and four Premier Bath & Kitchen showrooms.