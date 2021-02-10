Napa Valley’s Alpha Omega winery names new winemaker; Tedeschi winery promotes club manager; other professionals news

Andy Erickson has joined Alpha Omega in the Napa Valley as its new consulting winemaker, as consulting winemaker Jean Hoefliger announced he is stepping down.

Jean Hoefliger (Bob McClenahan photo)

Over the years, he has worked with such properties as Harlan Estate, Staglin Family Vineyards and Screaming Eagle. Erickson currently consults for Dalla Valle Vineyards, Mayacamas Vineyard & Winery, Arietta, To Kalon Vineyard Company, Ellman Family Vineyards, and, more recently, Cervantes and Seven Apart.

Robin and Michelle Baggett started Alpha Omega in 2006. Hoefliger was a part of the Alpha Omega team since its inception. He was winemaker and general manager while concurrently building his global consulting business. At Alpha Omega he ran the business along with the production, specializing in Direct-to-Consumer strategy and National Sales.

—

Ashley Palmer

Ashley Palmer has been promoted to wine club manager by Tedeschi Family Winery in Calistoga.

After earning a degree in viticulture from Napa Valley College, Palmer began her career in wine at ETS Laboratories. Palmer has held various positions in the lab as well as in accounting and has been able to cross-train in wine production, vineyard management, and hospitality at Tedeschi Family Winery, the company stated.

Palmer will continue working closely with the Tedeschi leadership team, which includes fourth-generation General Manager Emilio Tedeschi, vineyard manager Mario Tedeschi, winemaker David Sundberg, and Director of Sales Stephanie Trotter-Zacharia.

—

Chase Overholt has been hired as an operations associate by Montgomery Taylor Family of Companies in Santa Rosa.

The company also announced that Amanda Espinoza has also been hired an operations associate.

Also, the company has hired Sharon Wirth, CPA, as a tax and investment adviser and Elaine McCoy as office manager with professional with 20 plus years of experience in various industries.

Overholt joined the Montgomery Taylor Wealth Team as an Operations Associate after years of experience in client relations in other industries, the company stated. He is a Sonoma State University graduate, earning a a Bachelor of Arts degree in pure mathematics.

Espinoza has 10 years of experience in hotel hospitality specializing in sales and event management with an Associate’s Degree in business.

Wirt began her career in business tax services with Deloitte in the Bay Area. She graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of California, Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in economics and a minor in accounting.