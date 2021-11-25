Petaluma Health Care District hires Benjamin Spierings as community health program manager

Benjamin Spierings has been hired as community health program manager by the Petaluma Health Care District.

The Sonoma County public agency stated Spierings will coordinate the district’s community health initiatives and partnerships, as well as expand community outreach efforts. He also will direct the district’s newly developed Community Health Workers program, which will train and equip a team that provides tailored strategy to improve residents’ health and well-being.

Spierings was previously a contractor for Providence Health Community Benefit, where he worked to convene Sonoma County Health Action chapters and community partners. He also worked as a community health educator while serving in Peace Corps Ethiopia.

“Ben is an excellent addition to our team and has real interest and experience in engaging the community to address social determinants that impact health outcomes,” said Ramona Faith, district CEO, “and we are thrilled to be able to launch our much-needed Community Health Worker program. The introduction of this program in southern Sonoma County is a critical response to the many forms of environmental, equity and pandemic-related trauma our community has weathered.”

Spierings received a bachelor’s degree in global disease biology from UC Davis.