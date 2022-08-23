Property tax relief for COVID-impacted residents

The California Mortgage Relief Program is providing one-time payments to qualified homeowners who have fallen behind on their housing payments during the COVID-19 pandemic by covering missed mortgage and property tax payments.

With $1 billion in federal funds, the program aims to assist homeowners who have fallen behind on mortgage and property tax payments.

“Sonoma County is pleased to join the state in working to notify eligible taxpayers of financial assistance during this challenging time,” said Erick Roeser, Auditor-Controller Treasurer-Tax Collector for Sonoma County in a news release. “We are proactively reaching out to Sonoma County property owners who could benefit from this program in order to help them save their home.”

Homeowners are now eligible for assistance from the program if their household income is at or below the county income limit (150% of their county’s Area Median Income, based on federal limits set for this program).

California homeowners interested in applying can find their county’s Area Median Income by using a calculator available online at CaMortgageRelief.org.

In addition, homeowners who have missed at least two mortgage payments prior to June 30, 2022, and are currently delinquent, may be eligible for assistance.

Homeowners can check their eligibility for the California Mortgage Relief Program by visiting CaMortgageRelief.org and clicking the “Apply Now” button. Homeowners who meet the pre-screening criteria may complete an application for funding.

Application assistance is available through the program’s Contact Center at 888-840-2594.