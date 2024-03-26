Providence names new philanthropy finance chief for its California hospitals

Providence has named Alice Galstian its new chief financial officer for philanthropy for the health care system’s south division, effective Monday.

Providence’s south division is comprised of 17 hospitals in California, including Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, Petaluma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg Hospital.

In her new role, Galstian will lead the financial strategy and operations for philanthropy, community health/health equity, according to Providence’s March 19 announcement.

Before joining Providence, Galstian served as CFO and vice president of finance and administration at The Kavli Foundation, a Los Angeles-based international philanthropic organization focused on advancing basic science research. During her six-year tenure, she guided Kavli’s planning and developed financial strategies to meet its research goals.

Earlier in her career, Galstian served as associate dean and CFO of the USC Gould School of Law, a role she held for 15 years, according to the announcement and her LinkedIn profile.

Galstian holds a bachelor of business administration degree from Pace University and an MBA from USC Marshall School of Business, according to her LinkedIn profile.