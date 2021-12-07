Providence Sonoma County hospital CEO Tyler Hedden exits for Oregon health system senior role

Tyler Hedden, who for more than four years served in leadership roles at Providence-Northern California, most recently as chief executive of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, has left the organization to join a health care system in Oregon, according to Providence, formerly known as St. Joseph Health.

Hedden, who resigned in September, first joined the organization in 2017, serving as chief operating officer of its two Sonoma County hospitals: Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital. He was promoted in 2019 to chief executive of both hospitals.

In addition to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital and Petaluma Valley Hospital, Providence-Northern California includes Healdsburg Hospital, Queen of the Valley Medical Center in Napa, and St. Joseph Hospital and Redwood Memorial Hospital, both in Humboldt County.

When Hedden resigned, he oversaw only Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital as a result of Providence affiliate NorCal HealthConnect assuming ownership and management of Petaluma Valley Hospital and Healdsburg District Hospital — now known as Healdsburg Hospital, according to Providence.

Frank Beirne, regional chief operating officer of Providence-Northern California, is serving as interim chief executive of Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital until Hedden’s successor is named, according to Providence.

Hedden on Oct. 4 stepped into the role of chief operating officer at PeaceHealth Oregon, according to the Vancouver, Washington-based not-for-profit Catholic health system that serves Washington, Oregon and Alaska. Hedden oversees PeaceHealth’s four hospitals in Oregon, located in Cottage Grove, Eugene, Florence and Springfield, according to PeaceHealth.

“Tyler has more than 20 years of progressive experience in the health care industry, providing executive and operational leadership for acute care hospitals; 15 of his 20 years of experience have been in Catholic health care settings,” said Todd Salnas, PeaceHealth Oregon chief executive. “His focus on clinical excellence, operational efficiency and experience, and community partnerships make him a great addition to our team.”

Salnas and Hedden’s careers have intertwined over the years, both previously sharing leadership roles in the Providence organization.

“Having started my career as a nurse assistant, I learned how important the frontline caregiver role is in the overall care and healing of patients,” Hedden said in the PeaceHealth announcement. “I’m truly committed to the caregiver, the patient and the mission of Catholic healthcare to increase access to quality, safe and affordable care for all, especially those who are poor and vulnerable.”

Separately, Providence on Nov. 29 announced that Laureen Driscoll, a health care executive from Washington state, will take the helm on Jan. 17 as regional chief executive at Providence-Northern California. Driscoll succeeds Kevin Klockenga, who retired in May after 13 years with the organization.