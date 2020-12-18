Providence St. Joseph Health in Santa Rosa is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

Providence St. Joseph Health announced the opening of its new 4-story, 92,000 square foot Medical Arts Plaza on July 13, 2020 at 1162 Montgomery Drive across the street from Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital, providing convenient full-service access addressing patient’s health care needs. \

This campus-like facility, with an adjacent 600-car parking structure, provides a one-stop healing environment with a home-like atmosphere. Total project construction cost was $82.2 million, $56.7 million for the Medical Arts Plaza and $25.5 million for the parking building.

The heart of the building is the primary care and behavioral health services area on the second floor where physicians and staff are strategically located closer together to offer integrated medicine to maximize patient care.

The third floor is home to specialty practices that typically collaborate with primary care. With this proximity-of-care model, physicians and support teams can improve quality standards and performance to enable better health outcomes and a more dynamic patient experience.

Over the next 18 to 24 months the first floor will also include most lab operations as well as imaging services.

An on-site pharmacy will be added at street level along with a lobby coffee shop planned to open after the COVID-19 pandemic has ended.

Additional space is available on the fourth floor which will initially remain vacant, ready to allow the plaza to grow to meet community needs in the future.

The general contractor was Unger Construction Company. Boulder Associates Architects designed the building and engineering services were provided by MEP Engineers, KPFF Structural Engineers, BKF Civil Engineers and Petra Engineering and Project Management.