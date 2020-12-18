Redwood Hill Ranch is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

Behind the gates of Redwood Hill Ranch in Santa Rosa sits a stunning, new custom-built luxury single-family estate home.

It is located at 1920 Redwood Hill Road and is built in a contemporary Spanish/Mediterranean style.

Designed by George Bevan, Bevan & Associates, and aided by the Four Seasons Design Team of interior design consultants, this modern California property was built in 2020 and completed Oct. 30 by general contractor and owners Alpha Partners/Sonoma Hill Builders, with engineering services provided by Enertia.

This gated 26-acre wine country estate, listed at $6.75 million, has many amenities. The nearly 5,000 square foot one story main home features four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms; a media room; 1,200 square foot great room and a custom designed gourmet kitchen, along with two starter gas fireplaces.

Exterior features include a custom outdoor kitchen, covered and heated patio, an outdoor fireplace, an inground pool with cover and built-in spa, as well as an outdoor shower and bocce court.

The home comes with central air conditioning and ceiling fans, tile and hardwood flooring and a stucco exterior. Utilities include solar, propane and PG&E.

The property also includes a detached guest house over the 3-car garage, a private courtyard, covered loggia, and an expansive parking court.

In addition, there is space to build a car barn and to plant a vineyard on this property off Mark West Springs Road minutes away from the Sonoma County Airport. Vistas from this hilltop setting provide both valley and ridge panoramas that include mountains, hills, forested woodlands and a canyon