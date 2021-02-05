Research: Employee benefits insurance agencies for San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on companies that manage employer programs for health, disability and other coverage for their workers.

The Employee Benefits Insurance Agencies list is ranked by 2020 premium volume, then by commission income. The list also provides the number of North Bay agents, full time staff and number of offices. Other information includes premium volume percentages coming from Life/Disability, Health/LTC, Other; coverage by premium volume percentages of Group/Emp. Benefits and Individual benefits. Top executive and top 2020 producers names are included in this list.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as spreadsheets via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for these and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.