Research: Health care preferred provider organizations for San Francisco North Bay

The latest North Bay Business Journal research (Lists.NorthBayBusinessJournal.com) focuses on health care preferred provider organizations that serve the region.

The list of PPOs, listed alphabetically, includes membership enrollment within California. Other information contains participating North Bay hospitals and the top local executive.

Detailed information from the list is available for purchase as a spreadsheet via the links above.

Want to have your company surveyed for this and other lists? Contact Research Director Michelle Fox at michelle.fox@busjrnl.com or call 707-526-8682.