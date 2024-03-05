Robert Heller retires from Bank of Marin board

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ: BMRC), the parent company of Bank of Marin, announced Feb. 28 the retirement of Robert Heller from its board of directors effective May 13, 2024.

Heller joined both Bank of Marin Bancorp and Bank of Marin boards in 2005.

“It has been a great pleasure to serve on the boards of Bank of Marin and Bank of Marin Bancorp, the preeminent community banking institution of Northern California, for the last two decades,” Heller said in a statement.

During his nearly 20-year tenure, Heller invested his time and expertise as a member of the board’s Asset/Liability, Audit, Compensation, and Nominating & Governance committees, and served as chair of the Wealth Management & Trust committee from 2008 until 2021.

Heller has served on boards of various business and civic organizations—including as chairman of Marin General Hospital. He has authored seven books and hundreds of articles on economics, finance and business.

Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Novato, Bank of Marin manages assets of $3.8 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.