San Francisco North Bay affordable housing construction is focus of Nov. 10 event

Three experts in housing and commercial real estate share their insight in a free-to-the-public virtual event, “Building the North Bay,” a Business Journal Virtual Event on Tuesday, Nov. 10 from 10–11:30 a.m.

“This virtual conference is the one place to hear about transformative housing projects in the pipeline, including multistory affordable and market-rate units,” said Business Journal Publisher Brad Bollinger. “For many people who have been watching for this kind of progress for years or even decades, the moment may have arrived.”

Delivering to their current perspective on construction and housing industries in the North Bay will be these panelists:

Pauline Block, marketing and development executive with Cornerstone Properties.

Larry Florin, CEO and president of Burbank Housing, one of the area leaders in affordable housing construction.

Keith Rogal of Rogal Projects, a principal in a project to bring a multiunit residential housing to downtown Santa Rosa.

The event is underwritten by Ghilotti Construction Company. Major sponsors are George Petersen Insurance Agency, the law firm of Oles Morrison Rinker & Baker LLP, and Wright Contracting. Corporate sponsors are Marin Builders Association, Midstate Construction Corporation, Norby Construction and North Coast Builders Exchange.

Registration: NBBJ.News/Const20