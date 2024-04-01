Santa Rosa’s Summit State Bank adds two new board members

Summit State Bank (Nasdaq: SSBI) appointed Frank Chong and James Finley to the Santa Rosa-based financial institution’s board of directors.

The men were elected to the board during its meeting on Feb. 26.

Chong is a president emeritus, who retired last year from Santa Rosa Junior College after 11 years. He had also worked as the deputy assistant secretary for community colleges for the U.S. Department of Education.

Finley is the owner and president of Treasure Creek Minerals and is the regional finance manager at Clean Harbor. He was also the chief financial officer at Vimasco Corporation.