Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage hires Mathilde Seagrave for California, East Coast sales

Wine barrel maker Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage hired Mathilde Seagrave for sales in the California North Coast, Central California and East coasts.

She will be working with barrels and oak alternatives in Sonoma and Mendocino counties, Lodi-Woodbridge and Sierra Foothills appellations, and the East Coast.

Originally from Toulouse, France, Seagrave also lived for a time in that country’s Champagne region. She worked for a company that sold a small brand of barrels and eventually developed a mill for new production of French oak staves and chips. When she moved to the U.S., she worked at La Toque restaurant in Napa.

“She has great existing relationships and brings a positive attitude and spirit that will help cultivate relationships and collaborate with winemakers in her regions,” said Seguin Moreau Napa Cooperage CEO Christopher Hansen in the Jan. 17 news release.