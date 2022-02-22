So long, 3G: What AT&T’s shutdown of older wireless tech means for businesses that use it

To see if the current mobile phone you’re using will continue to function, AT&T has this online guide . Click on “Learn More,” and under “Detailed Info” see the link to a list of phones that will still work on AT&T’s upgraded network.

AT&T will shut down its third-generation (3G) wireless network on Tuesdayas part of what the company said is its ongoing effort to improve mobile service and shift of investment into fifth-generation (5G) technology.

AT&T said the 3G network closure will help free up and reuse this portion of the frequency spectrum allocated for cellular telephony. After this shutdown, not all cell phones will work on AT&T’s new network, and there won’t be data or voice service for devices that don’t have at least fourth-generation (4G) capabilities.

“For nearly two years AT&T has proactively sent numerous communications via direct mail, bill messaging, emails and text messages to help customers transition to next generation networks before 3G services end,” said Suzanne Trantow, regional media relations manager for AT&T.

Trantow said AT&T is working with customers to make this transition process easier. She noted that, in most cases, “the company is providing free replacement phones and low-cost upgrades for 3G customers.”

AT&T is informing customers that if they don’t have a device that supports at least 4G service they must upgrade to a new device. If still in doubt, customers can call or go to an AT&T store for more information.

Besides older cell phones, the list of possible at-risk devices during this transition includes in-car emergency and crash-notification services, roadside emergency assistance systems, along with location and traffic-alert GPS systems and in-car connections to a 4G service.

Some vehicles may just need a software or hardware upgrade while others (vehicles from Chrysler, Dodge, Hyundai, Jeep, Lexus, Nissan, Ram, and Toyota) may lose their connectivity permanently, according to Consumer Reports. GM’s OnStar hands-free calling service that will sunset in 2022.

The transition toward 5G will also affect home and business security and alarm systems, medical devices such as those that call for help when a person falls, and meters on solar panels. Tablets and smart watches may also be at risk, according to the FCC.

Meanwhile, the rush is on among mobile service providers to inform customers about potential connectivity losses urging them to upgrade or replace outdated systems as older technology becomes obsolete.

The AT&T 3G shutdown is one of several industrywide closures planned this year that will impact a wide range of cell phones and other devices currently in use that require updates or replacements.

T-Mobile announced that it will retire Sprint’s 3G CDMA (code division multiple access) network by April and Sprint’s 4G LTE (long-term evolution) network by June 30.

T-Mobile also said it will close its 3G UMTS (Universal Mobile Telecommunications System) network by July 1 and will shut down its 2G network in December.

In addition, Verizon said it will finish shutting down its 3G CDMA network by the end of 2022.

In anticipation of these changes, many home security companies have been migrating their customers from 3G to 4G for 2 years.

“It appears that most U.S. home security dealers have migrated 100% or nearly 100% to 4G already,” said Jack Narcotta with Strategy Analytics.

ADT, a nationwide home and business security company, announced February 18 that due to the 3G sunset occurring this year, 3G devices linked to ADT’s network will no longer have a connection.

“ADT customers who have already updated their smart security systems to 4G-LTE will remain connected to ADT’s monitoring centers and no additional action is needed,” said Bob Tucker, director of ADT corporate affairs. “ADT has been preparing for this transition for years, and we have converted nearly all of our customers’ systems which use 3G/CDMA radios.”

Tucker said ADT has communicated with customers via mail, email, text and phone to inform them about any necessary updates to their systems. Two update solutions are being used to keep ADT smart security systems connected to our monitoring centers through this transition.

As part of a do-it-yourself update, some ADT customers were offered a CellBridge device that converts their system from 3G to 4G LTE cellular communication. Customers with eligible alarm systems have already received this device at no cost to them.

To update ADT’s Professional service, customers have the option to have an ADT technician make the conversion with no cost. ADT customers with its command and control product, introduced in 2019, do not require a DIY or professionally applied update.

Another security-system provider, SimpliSafe, also sent out DIY replacement cellular modules to shift to 4G networks for monitoring.

The 4G LTE is expected to be in use for another 10-15 years with the help of dynamic spectrum sharing (DSS), which shares spectrum between 4G LTE and 5G devices, providing coverage for 5G devices and greater longevity for 4G LTE devices.

ADT purchased Carlsbad, California-based CellBounce in 2020, maker of a device that converts 3G signals to 4G for AT&T’s network. CellBounce manufactures the CellBridge 3G to 4G converter. ADT and AT&T engineers have been working together to make this transition smooth.

The 5G future

5G promises consumers less delay than with 4G when it comes to transmitting data, while adding much-needed capacity and energy savings leading to a more efficient network, the FCC reported.

5G will also usher in new uses, like telemedicine, augmented/virtual, self-driving cars, and help communities manage local resources, such as traffic signals and water supplies with data speeds up to 100 times faster and with almost instantaneous response time.

For example, the FCC said it can take almost 6 minutes to download a feature-length move with 4G. With 5G, the same movie could be downloaded in as little as 15 seconds. 4G speeds are approximately 12-36 megabytes per second (Mbps), while 5G services are expected to support speeds of up to 300 Mbps or more.

5G is also being designed with flexibility to support services and applications that may not exist today. 5G phones currently on the market are backward compatible, meaning they are capable of functioning on earlier-generation networks outside of 5G coverage areas.