Solano County’s NorthBay Healthcare plans to expand into Napa Valley with new urgent care clinic

NorthBay Healthcare, based in Solano County, announced Wednesday it will partner with a San Francisco-based clinic operator to build a new urgent care facility in American Canyon in Napa County.

The American Canyon facility, slated to open in summer 2022, will be located at 416 Napa Junction Road in the Napa Junction commercial center along Highway 29. The urgent care center will be the first brick-and-mortar NorthBay Healthcare facility outside Solano County.

Plans call for NorthBay Urgent Care to occupy 4,500 square feet, with 10 exam rooms, X-ray and a laboratory. The building, at 6,600 square feet, will have the capacity to add primary and specialty care services in the future. NorthBay Healthcare will invest $1.5 million in building improvement, equipment, furnishings and technology, under the arrangement.

In remarks prepared for the groundbreaking event, NorthBay Healthcare CEO B. Konard Jones said the health care provider aims to “provide an alternative to corporate, big box, health care.”

The health system operates urgent care facilities in Vacaville and Fairfield. Vacaville’s urgent care center is in Nut Tree Plaza, while Fairfield’s urgent care center is in a building within the parking lot of Solano Town Center mall, just a block from NorthBay Medical Center.

The American Canyon facility will be a partnership between the 2,800-employee NorthBay Healthcare and Carbon Health.

Carbon Health announced in December plans to open a dozen new clinics in 2021, bringing the total in California to 30. Founded in 2015, it currently has more than 30 primary and urgent care clinics in six states, and it provides virtual care in 16 states covering two-thirds of the country. Company officials said the plan is to have 1,500 locations by 2025.

“The company’s strategy to increase health care accessibility includes partnering with and acquiring local/regional practices to help them continue their mission of providing care to the community,” according to Carbon Health, noting it had received funding of $100 million to drive the expansion.

Carbon Health currently operates a small urgent care clinic nearby in American Canyon. It will close when NorthBay Urgent Care opens next year.

The general contractor of the American Canyon facility will be Sierra View of Sacramento, which has constructed other buildings in American Canyon, including other medical office buildings. The project architecture firm is Boulder & Associates, with offices in San Francisco and Sacramento.