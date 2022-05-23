Sonoma County gets new winegrowing region: West Sonoma Coast

The U.S. Tax & Trade Bureau approved the West Sonoma Coast American Viticultural Area.

The AVA is located within the westernmost portion of Sonoma County, holding approximately 50 vineyards planted with varieties ranging from Pinot Noir and Chardonnay to Syrah, according to trade group West Sonoma Coast Vintners.

The approval of the AVA recognizes the region’s unique maritime growing conditions that are clearly expressed in the wines and give proper distinction to the growers who farm this cold, marginal viticultural region.

West Sonoma Coast is the 19th AVA in Sonoma County. The AVA is located on the furthest western sliver of Sonoma County encompassing the steep, rugged mountainous terrain along the Pacific Ocean coastline. The AVA comprises three sub regions from north to south: Annapolis, the Fort Ross-Seaview AVA and Freestone-Occidental. The Pacific Ocean forms the western boundary of the AVA, and the shared Sonoma-Mendocino County line forms the northern boundary. The eastern boundary follows a series of elevation contours within 5 to 7 miles of the Pacific Ocean while the southern boundary is marked by the northern boundary of the Petaluma Gap AVA.

The growers in West Sonoma Coast are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in this marginal climate, according to the trade group.

“A great deal of effort from our winegrowing community has been devoted to getting this AVA approved,” said Erin Brooks of Ernest Vineyards in the announcement. “We are excited for West Sonoma Coast to be recognized as the true coastal region within the greater Sonoma Coast appellation, a distinction that will inform the wine consumer on a unique style that is dictated by coastal proximity.”

Elevation of the new winegrowing region ranges from 400 to 1,800 feet, with vineyards planted above and below the fog line on steep ridge tops along the San Andreas Fault line along the consistently cold Pacific Ocean. As a result, temperatures are at least 10 or more degrees cooler than the rest of the Sonoma Coast AVA.

Cold marine air and heavy fog create challenging conditions for grape growers, while offering distinct advantages for wine grapes.

Daytime highs are cooler, while nighttime lows are warmer than just a few miles inland. This modest day-night temperature swing allows the fruit to ripen slowly throughout the day and the night, a phenomenon experienced only in a truly cold-climate, maritime environment. This slow, steady ripening promotes the development of fruit that reaches physiological maturity at lower sugar levels with pronounced acidity.

As a result, West Sonoma Coast wines tend to have “bright” acidity, moderate alcohol and “pure” flavors, the trade group said.

The area comprising the West Sonoma Coast AVA has a long agricultural history dating back to the 1880s, with the earliest vitis vinifera vines planted as early as 1817. In addition to wine grapes, the area still produces commercial apples and supports a dairy and cattle ranching.