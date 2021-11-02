Sonoma County sparkling wine maker Korbel names Holdren as HR executive

Serena Holdren has been named assistant vice president for human resources for the parent company of Sonoma County-based Korbel Champagne Cellars.

“Serena has demonstrated outstanding leadership qualities and exceptional management skills,” commented Heck. “It gives me great pleasure to recognize her achievements with this promotion and welcome her to my executive team,” stated Gary B. Heck, president and owner of F. Korbel Bros. Inc.

She comes to the 350-employee company, located in Guerneville, after a 28-year career in personnel management, it stated. Holdren holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in management with an emphasis in human resources from Sonoma State University

Owned and managed by the Heck family since 1954, Korbel currently makes 11 California champagnes and a limited amount of still wine. In a separate facility, Korbel also produces brandies.