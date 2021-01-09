Sonoma County vaccination event hoped to become model fo state

As Bay Area coronavirus cases continue to surge, plans are underway in the North Bay to find better solutions to get more people vaccinated in less time by designing an innovative way to expand numbers of those protected from the disease, while also supporting access equity for all segments of the population.

“At the rate we are going today, it could take as long as three years to vaccinate everyone,” said Dr. Robert Shulman, president of the 750-member Sonoma County Medical Association (SCMA). “We need to find ways to do this in six months. Our collective hope is that we will establish a format and standard procedures that can evolve into a template for our county and California as part of the statewide effort to combat this disease.”

While North Bay hospitals have started to inoculate their medical personnel in Tier1a, SCMA is collaborating with the Sonoma County Health Department headed by Dr. Sundari Mase to expand this process to those who may not have access to hospital resources, such as people working in small or solo medical, dental and allied practices.

The plan calls for developing a series of vaccination clinics throughout the greater Santa Rosa metro area, with a goal of replicating this model to include those in current and subsequent Tier groups countywide.

The first of these by-reservation-only satellite clinics opened today, Friday at 3313 Chanate Road. Scores of doctors, nurses, medical assistants and administrative office personnel lined up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. to receive the first of two doses of the U.S. FDA-approved Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine to help prevent them from getting the virus.

This site will reopen on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. as well as on Monday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. By closing time on Monday, more than 600 individuals will have received the initial vaccination, to be followed in 21 days by a second injection. A 30-day interval is advised between getting flu and COVID-19 shots.

This is not a walk-in clinic, but rather a managed approach to ensuring a steady, efficient flow without long delays. Young sent a mass email to all regional medical practices asking their employees to sign up in advance and/or to volunteer to help staff the clinic.

The response was high and appointments were scheduled on an hourly basis. All available slots were filled in record time. The entire process takes from about 30 to 45 minutes for participants, including intake safety procedures, completing forms, getting the vaccination and waiting 15 minutes to make sure there are no allergic reactions.

“Our mission is to support Sonoma County in reaching all population tiers as quickly as possible,” said Wendy Young, executive director of SCMA. “We’re already signing up participants for the next clinic site within Santa Rosa we hope to open in about a week that will be bigger and have a larger staff able to handle more vaccinations. We’re obtaining additional syringes and have access to thousands of vaccine doses through the county.”

She said, “I tell people we are building the plane and flying it at the same time. Sure, some mistakes are being made and we may fall behind occasionally, but we’re making course corrections as we go in a concerted effort to create a well-oiled machine. I believe the SCMA is the first professional organization to partner with a county to vaccinate all tiers within its jurisdiction.”

Napa County

Public officials say vaccinations are also underway in Napa County using a staged approach that includes assessing each resident’s age, health and occupation. They said that to date, 3,318 of the 6,300 vaccine does received in the county and its hospitals have been given during Tier 1 phase 1A, according to Karen Relucio, Napa County public health officer, speaking at a county board of supervisors session.

This tier has been standardized under protocols established the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It includes doctors, staff and hospital residents along with those working at skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers such as the Veterans Home of California at Yountville, along with paramedics and other emergency responders, as reported by the Napa Register. Two vaccination clinics have also been opened at skilled nursing and assisted living facilities providing nearly 500 doses.

At Adventist Health’s St. Helena Hospital, some staffers will start to receive their second doses in a week, following 800 first round doses.

Both county hospitals have administered hundreds of doses. At the state-run Napa State psychiatric hospital, more than 1,000 doses have been given to patients and 1,500 staff members have received the first dose. Queen of the Valley Medical Center reports administering some 1,100 doses to date.

Next week, the county will move to Tier 2, including home healthcare, primary care and urgent care clinics. Depending on vaccine supplies, Napa will move into Tier 3 in February, including specialty and dental clinics, lab employees and pharmacy staffs. Tier 1 of Phase 1B (to begin in March) will focus on residents ages 75 and older, first responders and those working in education, childcare and food and agriculture. Relucio said.

In April, Tier 2 of Phase 1B will make residents ages 65 to 75 eligible for vaccine as well as shelter residents, critical manufacturing workers, those in jail, the homeless and shelter residents eligible.

Those under age 50 in the county who are not essential workers and do not have pre-existing conditions should not expect to be vaccinated until at least next summer, Relucio added.