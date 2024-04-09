Sonoma County winery Balletto plans national sales expansion via new hire

Balletto Vineyards hired Kathleen Cardinale as national sales director as the vintner in Sonoma County's Russian River Valley seeks to take the pinot noir and chardonnay brand to restaurants and fine-wine retailers across the country.

Cardinale’s two-decade career includes Ackley Brands, Verity Wine Partners and Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, the vintner said in the Tuesday announcement. The stated goal is to expand distribution beyond the established California presence.