Sonoma County winery Balletto Vineyards names new events director

Allyson Taylor has joined Sonoma County-based Balletto Vineyards as its director of events.

“We are excited to have Allyson join our team with her abundant events experience. Our property hosts everything from private events to our annual BBQ and others that feature our estate wines and local grown food when it is in season and available. Having the right person in place to manage and grow our programs will only make the experience at Balletto that much better,” said John Balletto, president and founder of family-owned winery in the announcement.

Prior to joining Balletto’s team, Taylor ran her own event company and worked for Starz Entertainment as director of events.

Balletto Vineyards is an estate winery in the Russian River Valley appellation of Sonoma County. The company states it was founded by John Balletto and his wife, Terri, after they took a vegetable growing operation into grape growing in 1995.