Sonoma County winery, brewery equipment maker names Southern sales representative

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 14, 2022, 5:10PM
Savannah Pender has been appointed Southern States sales representative for Santa Rosa-based P&L Specialties, Tom Beard Company and Revolution Equipment Sales.

The maker of equipment for wineries, breweries and other beverage producers stated that Pender connected with wine while studying bioenvironmental sciences at Texas A&M University. She learned winemaking through her cellar work experience in numerous wineries across Texas and through a UC Davis certificate program.

She launched Sow Texas Winery Consulting last year and covers nine states, from Texas and New Mexico to Kentucky.

