Sonoma County winery Marimar names production manager, cellarmaster

Taylor Bianco is the new production manager and cellarmaster for Sonoma County’s Marimar Estate Vineyards & Winery.

He took up an interest in wine when he attended Sonoma State University, where he completed a degree in biology, the Sebastopol-based company announced. He went on to study enology and viticulture at Napa Valley College.

Building on experiences at several area wineries, at Marimar in his new role, Biano will oversee all aspects of operations in the cellar and in both vineyards. The winery cultivates 80 acres spread over two vineyards near the Pacific Ocean, in the Sonoma Coast and Russian River Valley winegrowing regions.

“As a surfer and nature enthusiast, living and working in the Russian River Valley and making coastal wines from our own grapes is a dream,“ said Bianco. “I am excited to work with our two vineyards and to bring forth the unique character of each site and each individual block. We have an outstanding team, and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”