Sonoma County winery trade group names fall benefit auction honorees

Jean-Charles Boisset has been named Vintner Honoree and Dustin Valette as Chef Honoree for the Sonoma County Wine Auction in September.

Proceeds from the three-day event, scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 15 through Saturday, Sept. 17, helps fund charitable organizations focusing on literacy, education, health & human services, the environment, arts & culture, according to the the Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, sponsor of the auction. The event is presented by wine storage company Vintec.

“We look forward to honoring Jean-Charles and Dustin for their passion, their expertise and incredibly kind hearts,” stated Michael Haney, Sonoma County Vintners executive director. “These honorees have spent countless hours giving back to our Sonoma County community and we are grateful for their support in making this year’s SCWA a success.”

Jean-Charles Boisset leads the Napa Valley-based Boisset Collection portfolio of wine and spirits brands, stores, and lodging. It purchased DeLoach Vineyards, an early producer of pinot noir, chardonnay and zinfandel in the Russian River Valley. The purchase of Buena Vista Winery, California’s first premium winery, followed in 2011, and Oakville Grocery was added in 2019.

Valette, owner of Valette and The Matheson, began his restaurant career as a dishwasher for Catelli’s in his hometown of Geyserville in Sonoma County. After working at several places in the U.S., he returned to Healdsburg in Sonoma County as executive chef at Dry Creek Kitchen.