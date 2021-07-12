Sonoma County’s Arista Winery names Sally Srok hospitality director

Sally Srok is the new director of hospitality at Healdsburg-based Arista Winery.

The Sonoma County winery stated Srok brings seven years of wine executive experience at Francis Ford Coppola Winery, including as president of direct-to-consumer and wine communication experience from her adjunct faculty post at Santa Rosa Junior College’s Wine Studies program.

As a wine industry consultant, she has worked with CEOs and owners of small scale wineries. Additionally, she holds a WSET certification and is a graduate of the UC Davis Wine Executive program.

“Sally is a gifted wine communicator,” stated Mark McWilliams, co-owner of Arista. “Her knowledge of wine and her ability to chat about those details on a level that both wine connoisseurs and casual wine drinkers understand make her an invaluable addition to Arista. We feel fortunate to have her on our team, and our customers are going to love the attention to detail she’ll bring to the Arista experience.”

Arista Winery makes pinot noir and chardonnay from estate and purchased grapes in the Russian River Valley.