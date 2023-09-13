Sonoma County’s Balletto Vineyards hires Jim Morris as hospitality director

Balletto Vineyards, a family-owned estate winery in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley, hired Jim Morris as director of hospitality.

Morris has two decades of wine, hospitality and event experience, the vintner announced Wednesday. He will be overseeing the direct-to-consumer business such as day-to-day operation of the tasting room, wine club, and events and marketing.

"I have always had a place in my heart for the farmers turned winery owners,“ Morris said in the news release. ”That is a unique journey that few wineries can claim today. I have often heard about Balletto, saw the family name attached to numerous charitable organizations and was drawn to the true community nature of this winery. This aligns with my values and coming to Balletto Vineyards helps me remain true to my roots."

Winery owners John Balletto and his wife, Terri, transitioned from apples to grapes in 1995 and released their first wine in 2001, focusing on single-vineyard pinot noir and chardonnay.

Morris is returning to his career roots in Sonoma County after a six-year run at Napa Valley producers Raymond Vineyards (owned by Boisset Family Estates) and Charles Krug Winery. Previously, he worked at Michel-Schlumberger Wine Estate and MacPhail Wines.