Sonoma County’s Browne Family Wines names new winemaker

Jeremiah Timm has been appointed winemaker of Browne Family Wines in Sonoma County’s Russian River Valley.

"We are thrilled to have Jeremiah lead our winemaking team,” said owner Michael Browne in the announcement. “Our shared passion for wine started while we worked together, creating the Kosta Browne wines in 2008. Working alongside Jeremiah, I believe that his work ethic, immense attention to detail, and integrity are paramount to who he is, showcased in the intense and elegantly refined wines he makes.”

Timm started in the wine industry in his home state of Wisconsin, learning the business over eight years.

He landed an intern position for the 2008 crush at Kosta Browne, a Sebastopol-based producer Browne co-founded in 1997 and since 2018 owned by Napa Valley’s The Duckhorn Portfolio. Timm was hired back in 2010, initially as the enologist, then promoted to assistant winemaker in 2014 and director of winery operations in 2015.

Browne started the Cirq brand in 2009, and Timm helped him launch the first release in 2011. Timm has been working with Browne Family Wines since 2018. Browne launched the Chev brand in 2020.

The winery, located southwest of Windsor, is undergoing renovations and is set to reopen in early fall.