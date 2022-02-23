Sonoma County’s Castle Rock Winery hires Midwest sales executive

David McCormack has been hired as vice president for sales in the Central Region for Castle Rock Winery, a Geyserville-based vintner that sources grapes from the North Coast, central California Coast, Oregon and Washington.

McCormack is currently a vice president and key account manager at Heritage Wine Cellars, a distributor of fine wines and spirits in Illinois. The winery stated he has work for Heritage for 22 years. At Castle Rock, he will be based in Chicago and will replace Tom Dempsey, who has elected to retire, the company stated.

“He’s a highly talented and experienced sales professional. We have already worked closely with him in building our business in Illinois and we look forward to his continuing success as we seek to grow Castle Rock’s business across the broader mid-west market,” stated company founder and President Greg Popovich.

Castle Rock Winery makes and sells about 350,000 cases of wine under the Castle Rock and Dressage brands.