Sonoma County’s Gary Farrell Winery promotes Brent McKoy to winemaker

Healdsburg’s Gary Farrell Winery promoted Brent McKoy to winemaker after working at the winery for 18 years, originally working with its eponymous founder.

“I am delighted and tremendously proud to promote Brent to Winemaker,” said Director of Winemaking Theresa Heredia. “He has a keen palate, broad winemaking experience, and deep knowledge of winemaking at Gary Farrell Winery. We have been very fortunate to have him for so many years, and it is a pleasure to work with him.”

McKoy began working at Gary Farrell in 2005 as a cellar foreman, later moving up to the role of cellar master and then associate winemaker.

The estate was founded in 1982 and specializes in pinot noir and chardonnay from vineyards around the Russian River Valley.