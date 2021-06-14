Sonoma County's Paul Hobbs Wines names new marketing executive

Tanya Beers is the new director of marketing at Paul Hobbs Wines in Sebastopol.

Beers joins the organization after recently working at Constellation Brands as well as positions at Wine.com and Vinfolio Inc.

Based at the winery in Sebastopol, Beers will lead the marketing efforts for the Paul Hobbs Wines and Paul Hobbs Selections portfolios throughout the U.S. and internationally, managing the company’s strategic brand planning and communications, the company stated.

The company’s portfolio includes domestic brands Hobbs, Paul Hobbs Winery and Crossbarn in California; Hillick & Hobbs in Finger Lakes, New York. The international ventures, imported to the U.S. by Paul Hobbs Selections, include Viña Cobos from Argentina; Crocus from Cahors, France; Yacoubian-Hobbs from Armenia; and Alvaredos-Hobbs from Galicia, Spain.