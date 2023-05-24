Sonoma County’s Rochioli Vineyards & Winery promotes 4th-gen general manager, winemaker

Healdsburg’s Rochioli Vineyards & Winery, a family-owned estate established in 1938, promoted two fourth-generation members of the family to management roles. Rachael Rochioli is now the acting general manager and Ryan Rochioli is an assistant winemaker.

“Over the years, Rachael has been incredibly dedicated, focused, and hardworking and we are excited by what her fresh perspective and innovative thinking will bring as she settles into her to her new position as General Manager,” said Tom Rochioli, winemaker and co-owner of the estate.

Rachael Rochioli began working for the estate in 2018 as a hospitality associate before becoming hospitality manager.

She also worked in the wine industry in Los Angeles, and possesses her Wine Business Management certification from Sonoma State University.

“Ryan has demonstrated the tenacity, focus and passion that is required to make world-class wines,” said Tom Rochioli. “His hard work and attention to detail has been instrumental in the production of our wines from the vineyard to the bottle and he couldn’t be more deserving of the promotion. We’ve been looking forward to the next generation entering our family business and to have Rachael and Ryan working together as leaders is incredibly fulfilling for our family.”

Ryan Rochioli has worked alongside Tom Rochioli and Cellar Master Terry Bering since 2021.

He has also worked in a number of other wineries such as Williams Selyem, and he also worked temporarily in the brewing industry. He is also certified in viticulture and winemaking through UC Davis.