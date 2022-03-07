Sonoma County’s Rodney Strong names new winemaking, grape growing executive

Justin Seidenfeld has been named senior vice president of winemaking and winegrowing at Rodney Strong Wine Estates, becoming the fourth head winemaker in the 59-year history of the Healdsburg company.

Seidenfeld succeeded Rick Sayre as director of winemaking in 2018.

“Justin’s contributions to Rodney Strong over the past eleven years have been enormous, and his promotion is very well deserved,” stated proprietor Tom Klein in the announcement. “Justin’s passion and knowledge of wine will help lead Rodney Strong to new heights in exploring Sonoma County’s greatest vineyards in the years to come.”

The family-owned wine company’s holdings include Rodney Strong Vineyards, Davis Bynum Wines, Knotty Vines, Upshot Wines, and ROWEN Wine Company.