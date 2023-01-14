Sonoma County’s Vintage Wine Estates promotes 2 to lead operations, marketing

Vintage Wine Estates (Nasdaq: VWE and VWEWW), with wineries throughout Napa, Sonoma, California’s Central Coast, Oregon, and Washington state, has announced two executives will be promoted to new positions.

Zach Long, previously senior vice president of winemaking and production, is now chief operations officer, and Jenna Duran, formerly senior director of marketing, is now vice president of marketing, the Santa Rosa-based company announced.

“We have excellent talent within our organization, and Zach and Jenna have considerable experience in their respective areas of responsibility. These promotions both recognize their capabilities and leadership skills while also building out our management structure to support our strategy for growth,” said Pat Roney, CEO.

Vintage reports selling the equivalent of over 2 million 9-liter cases each year.

The company said Long, who will take on an “expanded role.” In January 2022, the company acquired a 120-year-old Midwest contract winery, brewery and distillery, with plans to make it an Eastern U.S. hub for production of ready-to-drink adult beverage mixes and cider.

Long joined the company through its 2021 acquisition of Kenwood-based Kunde Family Winery, where he served as director of winemaking for 11 years. Before joining Kunde, Long was winemaker at Girard Winery, a Vintage vintner in Calistoga.

He holds degrees in viticulture and enology from the University of California Davis and a certification in viticulture from the University of Purpan in Toulouse, France.

Jenna Duran, vice president of marketing, Vintage Wine Estates. (courtesy of Vintage Wine Estates)

Duran joined Vintage’s marketing team with the acquisition of Sonoma-based Viansa acquisition in 2013. In 2017, she transitioned to the wholesale business, assuming new responsibilities on the Exclusive Brands team, the company stated. Her responsibilities expanded to include brand marketing as director of Lifestyle & Exclusive brands in 2019 and Central Coast brands in 2020.

She is an MBA graduate of Sonoma State Wine Business Institute.