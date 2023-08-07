Sonoma Land Trust names new board chair

Sonoma Land Trust has chosen Scott Hafner as its new chair of the board of directors. Hafner succeeds Marie Andel, who will continue to serve on the board alongside the organization’s other 20 volunteer board members, according to the announcement.

Hafner most recently served as chair of the Healthcare Foundation of Northern Sonoma County. He is also co-managing partner of Hafner Vineyard, a small family winery in the Alexander Valley in business for more than 50 years.

Hafner joined Sonoma Land Trust in 2001 and became a member of the board in 2017. He played a key role in the philanthropy campaign steering committee’s “A Force for Nature: The Sonoma Land Trust Campaign,” which has raised more than $80 million since 2019, according to the news release.

“Scott assumes the helm with an impressive repertoire of qualities that make him the ideal leader to guide the organization forward,” Eamon O’Byrne, executive director at Sonoma Land Trust, stated in the release. “He possesses a remarkable blend of vision, expertise and passion that has already left an indelible mark on our work.

Hafner stated, “I am honored to step forward to chair the board and work alongside a dedicated group of committed volunteers, partners and staff that bring their passion and expertise to realize the shared goal of protecting and caring for our natural surroundings.”