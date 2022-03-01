Sonoma Valley Hospital picks Central Valley executive as new finance chief

Benjamin J. Armfield has been named chief financial officer for Sonoma Valley Hospital.

Armfield most recently was CFO for Community Health Partners, a new medical foundation in Fresno, which is affiliated with Community Health System, according to the announcement.

Prior to that, he held several positions with Community Health System, a private not-for-profit health care system based in Fresno. It includes Community Regional Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital.

His roles with the system included assistant chief financial officer and vice president of orthopedics for all the hospitals; vice president of operations and CFO for Fresno Heart & Surgical Hospital; and assistant CFO for Community Regional Medical Center.

“Ben brings considerable expertise in finance and operations to his new role at Sonoma Valley Hospital and his diverse experience with a prominent community healthcare system will be quite valuable as we move ahead and evaluate new services,” said John Hennelly, Sonoma Valley Hospital CEO, in the announcement.

Armfield holds a Bachelor of Science in accountancy from North Park University in Chicago and an MBA from California State University of Fresno. He replaces Ken Jensen, who recently retired.