Sonoma’s 3 Badge Beverage promotes operations chief to CEO

Richard Zeller has been promoted CEO of 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, the Sonoma-based wine and spirits négociant announced.

“For more than 30 years Richard Zeller has been a trusted confidant to my family, our businesses, and notably the 3 Badge Corporation. Throughout his career, Richard has helped to shape the company’s vision and lead us on a trajectory of impressive growth and expansion,” stated 3 founder and President August Sebastiani.

Zeller began his wine career with the Sebastiani family in 1991, when Sebastiani Vineyards hired him as a district manager, eventually promoting him to chief operating officer. Zeller continued in this role when he joined 3 Badge Beverage in 2015.

The company also hired Michael Braga as director of finance.

Braga most recently was director of accounting at Napa Valley grower and producer Hundred Acre Wine Group. Prior to that, he held senior finance and accounting positions with Purple Wine + Spirits, The Hess Collection Winery, Terlato Wine Group and Icon Estates.

Braga holds a Bachelor of Arts in business administration, with an accounting concentration, from Sonoma State University.

“We couldn’t have found a better fit in Michael Braga. He is a true industry veteran and everything he has accomplished and experienced throughout his career makes him perfectly suited to thrive with us at 3 Badge Beverage Corporation” Sebastiani stated in the announcement.

3 Badge’s spirits portfolio includes Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, La Pivón Vermouth, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila and Bozal Mezcal. Its collection of wine brands includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest and Guinigi Wines from Italy.