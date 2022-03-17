Sonoma’s Beau Wine Tours promotes Christina Zanone to assistant general manager

Beau Wine Tours has announced the promotion of Christina Zanone to assistant general manager.

Zanone, who has worked for the wine tour transportation business for 12 years, most recently served as director of affiliate relations. Her promotion marks the fifth since joining Beau in April 2010 as a reservations specialist.

In her new role, Zanone will oversee more of the daily operations and continue to lead the sales, dispatch and concierge teams for the tour company that serves Napa and Sonoma counties.

“Christina has spent her time in the trenches for our company, and with every challenge has always risen to the occasion,” said Beau Wine Tours CEO and President Thomas Buck. “The path is being set for Christina to become our GM in the next couple years, and I look forward to seeing her continued growth as we take the company to the next level.”

Zanone she’s “grateful for the opportunity to mature and evolve in this role, and I look forward to accepting new challenges.”