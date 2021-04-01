Sonoma’s Gundlach Bundschu winery names Southwest sales manager

Hernan Valverde is the new Southeast Regional Sales Manager for Sonoma-based Bundschu Company, the parent company of family-owned Gundlach Bundschu winery.

Valverde joins Bundschu Company after managing a portfolio of premium wine and spirit brands at Espiritus Group.

Previously, Valverde also served as Southeast Sales and Marketing Manager for Hiro Sake LLC, a Japanese alcoholic beverage company. The company stated Valverde will be based in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Bundschu Company at such an exciting time in its 163-year-old history,” stated Valverde. “I look forward to sharing the family’s story and portfolio of quality wines in the Southeast region, there is massive opportunity in this market.”

In 2020, the Bundschu Company acquired the historic and former Valley of the Moon 60-acre property. The multigenerational company has a small portfolio of wineries and brands including Gundlach Bundschu, Abbot’s Passage, Towle Wine Company and Huichica Music Festival.