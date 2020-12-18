Taub Family Outpost, Sonoma is a Top Real Estate Project Award winner

The historic 1910 Spanish Colonial-style bank building on the Sonoma town square at 497 1st Street West became home for the Taub Family Outpost this year.

Opening days before the SIP order, the plan was to offer an all-day experience, including morning coffee, lunchtime get-togethers, a wine shop, an airy market, after-work socializing in the cozy family lounge, wine bar, and full-service restaurant, plus late-night festivities in the Beacon cocktail bar.

Due to the pandemic, customers drive to a window at the corner of West Napa Street and First Street West to pick up items ordered by phone.

Taub is planning phase 2 in 2021, featuring an exterior hospitality experience. The scope requires interior shoring system to support the building, while unreinforced masonry walls are removed and repaired. A new steel brace frame, foundation, and vestibule leading to a new exterior patio which is surrounded on two sides by clinging vines.

This 5,550 square foot two-story adobe-like building received extensive restoration and seismic improvements. The structure was brought up to current Green Building standards, while the efficient use of space and high level of design finishes, coupled with ADA and code regulation compliance, required close coordination.

Use of interior plaster, exposed timber and brick, mission-style oak millwork and flooring, art glass stairwell, hand painted murals and accents, with designer antique lighting create an environment customers enjoy. The restoration and build-out was completed in March 2020.

Taub Family Outpost is owned by Linda Taub. GMH Builders was the general contractor that performed restoration work, and Studio Becky Carter was the interior designer for this project.