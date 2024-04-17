Vallejo’s Touro University gets $91,000 grant for health care training programs

Touro University California’s joint Master of Science in physician assistant studies/Master of Public Health program is the recipient of a $91,000 Song-Brown Healthcare Workforce Training Programs grant, the Vallejo college announced April 8.

The grant, awarded to help promote a diverse health care workforce, will be used for Touro’s first-year physician assistant student curriculum, and to help support an eight-week faculty fellowship and two-week initiative called the BRIDGE program.

“The BRIDGE program helps incoming students that may need extra support, whether because they are anxious about the transition to (physician assistant) school, or if they have been out of school for a long time.” Joy Moverley, joint MSPAS/MPH program director at Touro University California, said in the announcement.

Tami Hendriksz, Dean of the College of Osteopathic Medicine and Touro University California’s interim chief academic officer, said the school’s training helps students become skilled physician assistants with the tools to make a “meaningful impact” in their communities.

“This grant reinforces our dedication to producing health care professionals who are equipped to meet the diverse needs of California's underserved areas,” Hendriksz stated.

The Song-Brown Healthcare Workforce Training Programs Grant is awarded through the Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development. Funded programs are evaluated based on the percentage of graduates from underserved areas, percentage of disadvantaged students and percentage of graduates serving underserved areas in the state, according to the release.

Founded in 1997, Touro University California offers professional programs in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, physician assistant studies, public health, nursing and education. The college is part of the Touro University system of nonprofit institutions of higher and professional education, chartered in 1970.