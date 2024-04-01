Two Solano County nursing students each win $15,000 scholarships

NorthBay Health and Travis Credit Union have jointly awarded scholarships to two students from Touro University California who are pursuing a Master of Science degree, according to a March 22 news release.

The two $15,000 scholarships were awarded to Touro nursing students Jill Cac and Tayler Tildsley, with the purpose of advancing their nursing studies as they prepare to enter the health care workforce, according to the announcement.

“The scholarship gives you a boost of confidence that you're worth it, and that someone believes in your ability to advance your career so much that they invest in you,” Tildsley stated in the release.

“This support is not just an investment in my education; it's an investment in improving health care delivery and community health,” Cac said in the announcement.

NorthBay Health and Travis Credit Union established the annual $30,000 nursing scholarship in 2015. It is open to students in good standing, enrolled for the spring semester, and working at least half-time for NorthBay Health while maintaining a Travis Credit Union account, according to the news release.

“Both recipients … stand strong in their academic pursuits, and have demonstrated exceptional dedication and commitment to the nursing field,” Dr. JoAnn Munski, director, nursing education, clinical practice and clinical informatics at NorthBay Health, said in the announcement.

Steward Pimienta, community engagement officer for Travis Credit Union, said in the release: “It’s an investment in our community, in health care, and in those people who choose to make a difference in people’s lives.”