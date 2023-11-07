Umpqua Bank beefs up North Coast wine specialty group

Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking that runs six branches in the North Bay, has added two wine industry experts to lead the bank’s North Coast Wine Specialty Group, the Portland-based bank announced Oct. 31.

Corey Dahline has been appointed senior vice president and commercial relationship manager. The Napa Valley banker brings three decades of banking experience to the role. He most recently worked as senior managing director of commercial banking at First Republic. Prior to that San Francisco bank, which was taken over by JPMorgan Chase, Dahline also worked for Silicon Valley Bank’s wine team.

Also tapped for a pivotal role with Umpqua Bank, Greg Newhall of Santa Rosa will serve as private bank market leader in supporting its day-to-day banking needs for individuals, families and businesses throughout the North Bay.

Newhall has two decades of private banking and wine experience. He also worked for First Republic for 18 years.

Umpqua Bank manages $50 billion in assets, with offices in California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Nevada, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.