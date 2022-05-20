US wine exports up almost 11% last year as COVID-19 effects lessened

U.S. wine exports increased by 10.6% in value in 2021 to $1.44 billion as the global marketplace rebounded from the severe effects of the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data released by the Wine Institute, the leading wine industry trade group in California.

California produces about 81% of all wine in the United States, but the Golden State represents 95% of all exported wine.

“While we continue to see some challenges in the international marketplace for U.S. wine exports, we’re encouraged that export data shows a trend toward countering the impact of the global pandemic, retaliatory tariffs, unfavorable exchange rates and other external circumstances,” Honore Comfort, vice president of international marketing Wine Institute, said in a statement.

The group wants to increase California wine exports by $2.5 billion over the next decade.

Canada was the largest export market for U.S. wines with a 36% market share and exports there resulted in 11.5% growth from 2020 to 2021. The second largest market was the United Kingdom with an overall 13.6% share, though shipments were down 20% on a year-over-year basis. The 27 member countries of the European Union were third with a 13.2% overall share, though exports dipped 0.4% from 2020 to 2021.