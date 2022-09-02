Wealth managers’ advice on making sense of the times

Joe Delaney
Managing Director
Lifeguard Wealth LLC
7250 Redwood Blvd., Ste. 300
Novato, CA 94945
415-578-3160
LifeguardWealth.com
Bio: Delaney holds a MBA in finance from UCLA Anderson and a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stanford University.
Matthew Delaney
Managing Partner
JDH Wealth
181 Concourse Blvd, Suite A
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
707-542-1110
www.jdhwealth.com
James E. Demmert
Founder & Managing Partner
Main Street Research
30 Liberty Ship Way, Third Floor, Sausalito CA 94965
415-289-1010
www.ms-research.com
Bio: Demmert has been managing investment portfolios for institutional and individual investors for over 35 years. Street in 1993. He is a graduate of Harvard University.
Sean Desmarais
Financial Advisor
Rupa Jack
Executive Director/Wealth Advisor
Sonoma Wealth Management Group at Morgan Stanley
700 Main Street, Suite 315
Napa, CA 94559
707-254-4462/4463
https://advisor.morganstanley.com/sonoma-wealth-management-group
Bio: Desmarais has six years of finance experience including commercial and investment banking prior to participating in Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Advisor Associate program.Jack has 35 years of experience at Morgan Stanley and focuses on multidimensional financial needs of corporate executives, business owners, professionals, and their families.
Tom Hubert
SVP/Auto, Insurance, and Wealth Services
RCU Wealth Management
3033 Cleveland Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
707-576-5122
https://www.redwoodcu.org/services/investment
Bio: Tom Hubert serves on the senior leadership team for Redwood Credit Union, overseeing several areas of the credit union including investment services, deposit services, RCU Insurance Services, and RCU Auto Services.
He has been with Redwood Credit Union since 2014 and has worked in the financial services industry since 1999. He is a Registered Financial Advisor, and has these licenses: Series 7, 9, 10, 24, 63 and 65, State of California Life/Health Insurance and a California Property and Casualty license. Hubert has an MBA from Cameron University and has completed the Accredited Investment Fiduciary (AIF) designation.
Aria Krumwiede
Investment Specialist
Private Banking J.P Morgan
560 Mission St.
San Francisco, CA. 94105
415-315-8700
privatebank.jpmorgan.com
Gordon Langs
Senior Wealth Strategist
Northern Trust
575 Redwood Highway, Ste. 100
Mill Valley, CA 94941
415-765-7543
www.northerntrust.com
Bio: Langs is responsible for marketing Northern Trust’s wealth management services to individuals, families, corporations and foundations in Northern California. These services include management, financial consulting, fiduciary services, and private banking.
Sandra Loewen
CFP, Wealth Advisor, Owner
Avior Wealth Management (Formerly Montgomery Taylor Wealth Management)
2880 Cleveland Avenue, Suite 2
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
707-576-8700
Sandy.Loewen@AviorWealth.com
www.AviorWealth.com
Bio: Loewen attended the University of Minnesota – Twin Cities, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in architecture. She is a CTEC (California Tax Education Council) certified tax preparer and achieved the Certified Financial Planner designation in 2018.
Joseph F. McDonough, CIMA®
Senior Vice President, Portfolio Manager Wealth Management
Mechanics Bank
1111 Civic Drive, Suite 333
Walnut Creek, CA 94596
925.256.3052
Joe_mcdonough@mechanicsbank.com
www.mechanicsbank.com
Bio: Prior to Mechanics Bank,McDonough worked as a separate account portfolio manager for 20 years with BlackRock Private Investors. Prior to BlackRock, he worked as a portfolio manager with Merrill Lynch Trust Company. McDonough has an MBA from Golden Gate University and has his CIMA® designation.
Emily Menjou
Vice President / Personal Trust Fiduciary Manager
Exchange Bank Trust & Investment Management
545 4th Street
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-522-2361
emily.menjou@exchangebank.com
Bio: Menjou oversees a group of trust officers focusing on the areas of trust administration and estate settlement. She started her career with Exchange Bank in 2002 and began specializing in trust services in 2007.
Emily holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration – Finance from Sonoma State University and holds the designation of Certified Trust and Financial Advisor through the Institute of Certified Bankers. She has also completed several graduate level tax classes at Golden Gate University.
Bruce Raabe
CEO
Relevant Wealth
2 Belvedere Place, Suite 350
Mill Valley, CA 94941
415-925-4000
www.RelevantWealth.com
Bio: Rabbe recently completed his bestselling (Amazon) a book, “Mission Possible: How to Achieve All Your Family Foundation's Goals.”