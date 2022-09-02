Wealth managers’ advice on making sense of the times

We’re not seeing those kinds of overhangs this time. Excesses this cycle have instead built up in financial markets and asset prices themselves. The biggest beneficiaries—the highly valued but unprofitable businesses that have relied on negative real interest rates to support valuations—will be hurt now that monetary-policy tightening is in play, but we don't expect this to produce systemic economic pain.

Tom Hubert

The answer to this question won’t be known until we can look back on this period historically.

Rates have been very low compared to historical standards and a lot of cash has been infused into our economy, but there are many factors that drive the economy.

We believe there are opportunities in each situation and changes in interest rates are generally short-term events. We closely and regularly monitor changes in interest rates along with other factors that may affect members.

Aria Krumwiede

Over the past 10 years+, we have seen an unprecedented level of stimulus being pumped into the economy, and the inflationary pressures it has created has been compounded by not just the global supply chain issues from COVID, but also Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,.

The normalization of monetary policy, through aggressive Fed rate hikes and quantitative tightening, is necessary to combat these unprecedented pressures. However, these efforts will require incredibly delicate maneuvering by the Fed to find balance in hiking rates enough to bring inflation down to a sustainable rate, but not so much that it pushes the economy into a deep recession.

Gordon Langs

The Fed’s primary policy tools are to set the level of short-term interest rates, control the money supply and craft the rhetoric which accompanies its actions.

It is aggressively using all three and rightfully so. The Fed was too accommodative for too long as we came out of the depths of Covid. The problem is that Fed actions have a lagged effect, and the impact of current actions will not be known for 2 to 24 months.

With this weakness in the feedback loop, there is a high likelihood that the Fed will over-correct. Against this backdrop, investors should expect periods of volatility and should prepare themselves to deal with added uncertainties. They should also have a plan to take advantage of opportunities that will occur.

Sandra Loewen

The hawkish Fed and the confirmation of negative economic growth in the first two quarters of this year suggests inflation will have difficulty keeping its upward momentum and trajectory.

Inflation is primarily caused by too much demand and/or too little supply. The negative GDP tells us that there's PLENTY of slowing demand, which is giving companies plenty of time to catch up on supply.

We may even see a build-up in inventories. That, combined with less demand, should send prices lower and start deflationary discussions, resulting in a much more dovish Fed that will begin lowering rates later in 2022.

The wild card here is wage inflation and the difficulty of finding qualified workers—will employers be able to afford to lower prices, given increased employment costs? Today’s economy has so many moving parts that the “correct” approach will require more than one action.

Joseph F. McDonough

Yes, if done correctly. The Fed is committed to slowing inflation by tightening the money supply by increasing interest rates. The challenge is not to increase rates too much and too quickly, thus putting us in a recession. Only time will tell how well the Fed does, but so far it seems to be working.

Emily Menjou

Rate increases are the Fed’s main tool to fight inflation. With interest rates still relatively low and considering the Fed’s dual mandate for full employment and price stability, doing nothing and decreasing rates are not viable options which means that the only place to go is up.

The important question is how the Fed will continue to react going forward, as further rate hikes increase the chance of a recession. Will they slow down and stop raising interest rates in time to avoid a serious recession? Without a crystal ball, we may not know this answer until we look at this time in the rear view mirror.

Bruce Raabe

If you give a man a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

The Fed has only a few tools to slow inflation. Raising interest rates is their most powerful.

Unfortunately, the inflation we have today is caused by strong demand, short supplies of critical materials, the Russia-Ukraine war, and a shortage of workers in general.

Raising rates mostly impacts the demand for goods and services, not the other contributors to inflation. Overall, I’m not too concerned about the Fed and expect their activities to moderate later this year to keep our economy stable.