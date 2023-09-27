What to know about California’s plan to fix its insurance crisis

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s announcement last week of a major home insurance overhaul is being met with skepticism in some corners over fears the deal will actually cause rates to rise for the average homeowner.

Newsom's executive order calls for “prompt regulatory action” by Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara to stabilize and strengthen the state’s home insurance infrastructure.

“This is yet another example of how climate change is directly threatening our communities and livelihoods,” Newsom said. “It is critical that California’s insurance market works to protect homes and businesses in every corner of our state. A balanced approach that will help maintain fair prices and protection for Californians is essential.”

But Harvey Rosenfield, Consumer Watchdog founder and author of Proposition 103, said complete details of the agreement and subsequent deal made with insurance companies have not been revealed.

“This is a highly inflationary move and a capitulation to insurance company demands. Insurers are using their economic power to create shortages for the purpose of pressuring elected officials to change rules that have kept insurance premiums in California stable, affordable and available for decades,” Rosenfield said. “Lara’s announcement will dramatically increase homeowner and renter insurance bills by hundreds or even thousands of dollars.”

Lara said the changes are ”aimed at modernizing the insurance market and protecting consumers.” He called this the state’s biggest insurance regulation reform since voters approved Proposition 103 in 1988 to toughen rate regulation, and said it may take 15 months to have new rules in place.

Lara said his office reached an agreement with homeowner and commercial property insurance companies that would require them to take more customers in areas with high fire risk, in exchange for allowing them to use catastrophe modeling to set premiums.

Under the proposed plan, the Department of Insurance proposes to require insurance companies by December 2024 to write policies for no less than 85% of their statewide market share in wildfire risk areas.

The new plan’s chief promoted benefit for consumers would be making insurance more available, whose costs will most likely go up, as commitments are sought from insurers that they will stop exiting California in exchange for writing policies with higher risks, as well as for being allowed to pass reinsurance costs on to consumers.

The executive order contained a number of broad goals:

Expand insurance coverage choices for consumers, particularly in underserved areas.

Improve the efficiency, speed and transparency of the Department of Insurance rate approval process.

Maintain the long-term availability of homeowners and commercial property insurance coverage.

Sustain the solvency of the California FAIR Plan to protect its policyholders and identify ways to reduce its share of the overall market in underserved areas and move its customers into the regular insurance market.

In some rural areas of the state, homeowners can only obtain insurance through the FAIR Plan, which stands for Fair Access to Insurance Requirements. This state-mandated “insurer of last resort” for those who cannot get coverage has more than doubled its underwriting in the last five years, rising from 126,709 policies in 2018 to 272,846 in 2022, KQED reported.

Newsom’s executive order and Lara’s announcement on action steps came less than two weeks after Lara failed to negotiate a last-minute agreement with lawmakers to prevent insurance companies from leaving the state — just as the legislature was planning to adjourn Sept. 15 for its interim recess concluding the 2023 legislative session.

In a statement, Sen. Bill Dodd, a Napa Democrat involved in the unsuccessful Sacramento negotiations, cheered Lara’s announcement.

“Given that the Legislature is not in session, utilizing the commissioner’s regulatory authority makes good sense,” Dodd told CalMatters news agency. “I know there is work that still needs to be done and I’ll be supporting these efforts any way I can.”

Lara said some of the key points in the announced agreement came out of those legislative discussions.

The American Property Casualty Insurance Association, a trade group for home, auto and business insurers, said the state’s market for property coverage is in “a spiraling crisis that requires immediate policy solutions” to protect consumer access to policies.

“California’s 35-year-old regulatory system is outdated, cumbersome and fails to reflect the increasing catastrophic losses consumers and businesses are facing from inflation, climate change, extreme weather and more residents living in wildfire prone areas,” Denni Ritter, vice president for state government relations, said in the association statement.

Ritter said Sacramento’s recent actions are “the first steps of many needed to address the deterioration of the insurance market.”

Amy Bach, executive director of advocacy group United Policyholders, said, “Lara did not sell out to the industry in California, in my opinion, he struck a deal. Whether it’s going to manifest positively overall … the proof will be in the premiums. The proof of success will be seen when insurance competition comes back in California.”