Wine e-tailer Vinfolio names Stephen Mutch tech chief

Stephen Mutch is the new chief technology officer for Vinfolio, which is based in San Francisco and has its main wine fulfillment warehouse in Napa.

The wine selling and storage company stated Mutch will be leading the development of strategic technology solutions “that align with Vinfolio’s goal to make buying, selling, and storing fine wine a seamless, technology-driven experience for collectors.”

“Stephen brings a wealth of industry-related tech experience to Vinfolio, both as an entrepreneur and with WineDirect,” stated Adam Lapierre, Vinfolio’s president. “We are confident that Stephen’s contribution to the company will position us for true innovation, solidifying our role as the market leader in our space.”

Mutch began his career in technology in one of the largest data centers in Southern California.. After relocating to Napa in 2006, Mutch took his technical expertise to the wine industry, landing a position with the startup Inertia Beverage Group, now WineDirect, where he eventually became vice president.

In 2011, Mutch left WineDirect to develop his own proprietary, end-to-end solution that simplified commerce, customer management, compliance, and shipping for hundreds of wineries and retailers within the industry.

Vinfolio is majority-owned by Executive Chairman Don St. Pierre Jr. and business partner Allan Warburg. Vinfolio’s ownership also includes Jean-Michel Valette, who chairs the Education and Examination Board of the Institute of Masters of Wine and is former chairman of Robert Mondavi Corporation and Peet’s Coffee, and Jon Moramarco, former CEO of Constellation Brands.