Winemaker at Sequoia Grove in Napa Valley leaving to focus on family wine brand

Molly Hill, winemaker at Napa Valley’s Sequoia Grove Vineyards since 2003, is leaving to work with her husband on their wine brand.

“After 18 wonderful years at Sequoia Grove, I look forward to putting all my passion behind our own label, GRO Wines,” she stated in the announcement.

The brand name she will be working on with her husband, Lars Bjorkman, takes its name from the Swedish phrase “to grow,” according to the news release. The brand focuses on single-vineyard wines.

Hill stated she also plans to work part time at the nonprofit Nimbus Arts while she pursues her MBA and raises her two children.

With a Bachelor of Science in viticulture and enology from UC Davis, Hill worked at Beringer, Domaine Carneros, SeaSmoke, and Vina Isidro in Chile and studied winemaking at Lincoln University in New Zealand.