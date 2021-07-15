Wineshipping in Napa names Pawel Smolarkiewicz chief product officer

Pawel Smolarkiewicz is coming on board as the new chief product officer for Napa-based Wineshipping.

The direct-to-consumer order fulfillment firm stated Smolarkiewicz last worked at Sovos ShipCompliant, where he led product management and design of global software-as-a-service solutions for compliance, tax, and regulatory reporting. Prior to its acquisition by Sovos, Pawel co-founded and developed the ShipCompliant platform, it stated.

“Pawel's focus will be on delivering technological solutions that are in alignment with our strategic priorities and that directly address the needs of the industry. As a transformative technology leader, he is a key addition to our team,” stated Eric Lewis, Wineshipping CEO. “With technological innovation, Wineshipping will continue growing our position as the leader in beverage fulfillment, storage, and logistics. Top priorities for this role include improving and innovating client-facing technologies, allowing users and partners to take advantage of Wineshipping’s expansive national logistics network.”

Smolarkiewicz stated, “Wineshipping and Sovos share many of the same clients, and I have worked closely with the Wineshipping team on numerous occasions. I love this industry, and I love having the opportunity to innovate and apply all I have learned to impact it. Wineshipping (and the industry) has grown significantly, but I believe we’re still in the early stages of what is possible. I’m looking forward to developing technology that enables the whole direct-to-consumer alcohol industry to grow and thrive.”