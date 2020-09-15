WiZix buys Sonoma County copier dealer; other North Bay business news from Redwood Credit Union, WineCountry Media and more

WiZiX Technology Group Inc. acquired Intelligent Copier Solutions, based in Rohnert Park and founded by Robert M. Brown in 2010.

Brown has been in the office equipment industry since 1976 and has served as the president of Intelligent Copier Solutions since its inception. After 44 years in the office equipment industry, Brown decided to retire, according to the announcement.

WiZiX Technology Group was founded in 2017, and is headquartered in Roseville with offices in Fresno, San Jose, Pleasanton,and now Rohnert Park.

—

The Redwood Credit Union Community Fund (RCUCF) has opened a 2020 Fire Relief Fund to assist those who lost homes due to the recent fires, and to prepare to help its communities should more fires happen this year.

All the tax-deductible donations will be distributed directly to fire survivors —beginning with those who lost their primary residence in Sonoma, Marin, Napa, and Lake counties⁠ — and through nonprofit organizations, according to the credit union. There will be no overhead costs from the community fund.

In addition to the fund, the institution is offering financial assistance and other resources to members directly impacted by the recent fires. This includes special loan programs, insurance information, details related to nonprofit services, and ways to avoid fraud and scams during this time. For additional details on these resources, visit redwoodcu.org/2020-fire-assistance.

—

Sharon Cohn, of Breathless Wines, talks with guests during Sonoma Starlight at the Francis Ford Coppola Winery near Geyserville, Calif. Friday, September 4, 2015. (Jeremy Portje / For The Press Democrat)

Breathless Wines in Healdsburg has been named the 2020 “Winery of the Year” by LuxeSF’s annual Rising Wine Star Awards.

Organizers stated that the annual award, established in 2017, is given to “an up and coming leader in the industry.”

Breathless Wines is a boutique family winery, founded in 2012 by three Sonoma County sisters, Sharon Cohn, Rebecca Faust, and Cynthia Faust. They are joined by the winemaker Penny Gadd-Coster.

—

WineCountry Media, the digital travel, lifestyle, and e-commerce network that includes WineCountry.com, NapaValley.com, Sonoma.com, CovetPass.com, and WineCountryShop.com, has launched a new travel promotion — Work From Wine Country — designed to encourage midweek stays in Northern California Wine Country. It’s aim, the company stated, was to “help remote workers transition their home offices to Wine Country” by making remote working “as seamless and appealing as possible.”

The agency said it signed up 10 properties. Packages include midweek lodging packages for stays Sunday through Thursday, plus an array of perks and special amenities, such as early check-in.

—

Three Pro-Football Hall of Famers Ronnie Lott, Marcus Allen and Charles Haley and one master sommelier have partnered with Jackson Family Wines to host “Untold and Unforgettable,” a virtual “wine huddle” benefiting All Stars Helping Kids, an organization that provides seed funding and invests in emerging San Francisco Bay Area nonprofits that offer innovative solutions that move youth from poverty to prosperity.

The virtual wine huddle is taking place Wednesday, Sept. 23, from 5 to 6 p.m. Pacific Time with a special, limited access VIP happy hour 3–4:30 p.m.

Registration fees and 10% of all wine sales from this exclusive event will go to All-Stars Helping Kids.